'Ye Zindagi' review: Ode to friendship by Devi Sri Prasad

'Ye Zindagi' review: Ode to friendship by Devi Sri Prasad

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 03:01 pm 2 min read

'Rowdy Boys' has been directed by Harsha Konuganti

Telugu film Rowdy Boys released today. And its makers have dropped Ye Zindagi, a song which beautifully captures the magic of friendship. The 3:55-minute-long track is now available on the YouTube channel of Aditya Music. While launching the number, popular star Prabhas had termed it "a superb song," and we totally agree with him. Everything about this number leaves you impressed. Here's our review.

Lyrics Lyrics of 'Ye Zindagi' grow on you instantly

The lyrics are pretty infectious. The mix of Hindi, English and Telugu makes it all the more appealing. Krishna Kanth has penned the bubbly words that go with the light mood of the song. The lyrics are not anything deep or intense. They simply narrate what real friendship is and how our buddies stay with us at every stage of our growing lives.

Music Tune will linger in your mind for long

Music by Pushpa fame Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) arrests your attention. Usage of different instruments like banjo, acoustic guitar, bass, percussion instruments and keyboards blend in nicely, making the song hummable. Ram Miryala, the lead singer, has a pretty energetic voice. The way he emotes and his rendition bring out the feel of the song nicely. Ye Zindagi definitely deserves to be heard.

Visuals Colorful visuals show the celebration of friendship

Now, coming to the video, which is, in my opinion, the best part of the package. It starts and ends with the flying lanterns. This is pretty symbolic once you watch the whole video. Throughout the clip, we see how the lead actors, Ashish (who plays a BTech student) and Anupama Parameswaran (a medical student), and their friends, become one big group.

Verdict Listen to 'Ye Zindagi' with your budddies

To enjoy Ye Zindagi to its maximum, listen to it with your close pals. The song has the power to spark a conversation between friends. Verdict: Music and visuals bag 4.5 stars. Meanwhile, Rowdy Boys, directed by Harsha Konuganti, co-stars Karthik Rathnam, Tej Kurapati, and Komalee Prasad. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju. Also, wishing you all a very Happy Sankranti!