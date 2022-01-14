'Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0' review: Dipika-Shoaib beautifully lead mini-film

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 14, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Popular television and YouTube couple Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim have come together for yet another music video. Titled Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0, the track is a recreation of the 1990s track Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise from the movie, Saajan. Luckily for our ears, this reboot does not sound outrageous and has been done nicely. Here's our review.

Song Rich flavor soothing to ears; pace is too slow sometimes

Crooned by Stebin Ben, the song is quite rich in flavor and soothing to listen to. The lyrics talk about the yearning of a lover at having to live without their beloved. While the beginning is hooking, the beats are drawn a bit too much during the chorus, thus slowing the track down. This pace might be disliked by some listeners.

Music Video Visuals paint whole story but Ibrahim's acting gets overdramatic

Coming to the visuals, the MV paints a sad, romantic story to match the lyrics. Ibrahim, who has been off the television screens for a while now, gets to carry the show on his back as Sasural Simar Ka star Dipika has only flashback scenes to emote. While Ibrahim begins ably, the ending emotional scene makes things too melodramatic. Not everything is a soap.

Comments Video director, cinematographer deserve special mentions

Announcing this project earlier this month, the celebrity pair had shared loving posters online. There, Ibrahim was seen kissing Dipika's hand while she smiled at him. This scene finds a greater meaning once you have watched the video. Video director Garry Vilkhu and director of photography Nishan Singh deserve a pat for presenting us with a complete film in an almost five-minute duration.

Verdict Recreation churned out while respecting legendary Nadeem-Shravan number

People are usually quite wary about recreations but in this case, the legendary Nadeem-Shravan number is respected to churn out a slightly new version. Even non-fans of the couple will like it. Verdict: While the song scores 4/5, the MV will get 3.5 [for the tad overdramatic ending montage]. Check out the song on any audio streaming platform and the clip on YouTube.