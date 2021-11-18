'Tujhko Chhupa Ke' review: Jazim Sharma's voice wins the heart

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 18, 2021, 10:30 am

Samikssha Batnagar and Himanshu Soni starrer 'Tujhko Chhupa Ke's audio has a repeat value

Zee Music dropped a new romantic single online. Titled Tujhko Chhupa Ke, the track features Kumkum Bhagya star Samikssha Batnagar and Buddha fame Himanshu Soni. The number may not be doing well in terms of views online, but listeners are appreciating the track nonetheless. You can listen to the soothing song on Zee Music Company's official YouTube channel. Here's our review.

Song

The melodious tune of the track provides a soothing experience

Composed by Rishi Singh, the melodious song depicts one's care for the partner. The meaningful lyrics by Alaukik Rahi consist of some heavy Urdu words that you might not understand at the first go. However, Jazim Sharma's soulful voice is like a cherry on the cake. The alaap and variations in the singer's voice reveal his emotions behind the track.

Video

The visuals starring Batnagar and Soni are ordinary

The 3:31-minute long clip begins with the actors entering a resort. They are strangers, who have been allocated a room next to each other. After a few shots, they start talking to one another and become close. The narrative is unclear and abrupt, making it difficult for a viewer to comprehend the story. The video could have been better in terms of editing too.

Information

Sharma had also recreated Ghulam Ali Khan Sahab's soulful ghazal

In July 2021, Sharma recreated maestro Ghulam Ali Khan's famous ghazal, Kahaan Aake Rukne The Raaste. Sufi score, a platform for South Asian music and talents, collaborated with Sharma to reprise this masterpiece. You might get goosebumps after listening to the singer's rendition. Interestingly, Sharma has used a ghazal element in Tujhko Chhupa Ke too, which gives the song a repeat value.

Conclusion

Listen, don't watch: A heart-touching melody with an ordinary video

The extremely poor video could be the reason behind the song's low views. Even after three days, it has not even reached 50K. The presence of popular TV faces also couldn't help the song to reach good heights. The only USP of the track is the melodious voice of Sharma. Verdict: Song and visuals bag 3.5 and 2 stars, respectively.