'Jai Bhim' controversy: Now lead star Suriya gets police protection

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 07:29 pm

Matters just got more serious in the Jai Bhim-Vanniyar Sangam controversy. As per latest reports, police protection has been ordered in front of Suriya's residence. The Tamil actor has co-produced and acted in the film. This happened after a leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the political outfit for the Vanniyars, announced a Rs. 1L reward for anyone who manages to attack the actor.

The Vanniyar Sangam, a cultural group of the Vanniyar community, and PMK have alleged that the Suriya-led film has insulted them by "deliberately" changing the name of one of the antagonists. In the actual case, which forms the basis for the Tha Se Gnanavel-directorial, the police officer was Christian but he has been indicated to be a Vanniyar in the movie, they alleged.

PMK leader has been booked under various sections of IPC

On Tuesday night, the Tamil Nadu Police deployed a group of five armed personnel at the Navarasa actor's residence in Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai. This came after PMK district secretary A Palanisamy announced the cash reward for kicking Suriya. As per ANI, Palanisamy has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Some of these are non-bailable sections, another report said.

A legal notice has also been issued against the makers

Apart from the announcement to attack the actor, party cadres of the PMK had also stormed a theater in the state on Sunday, where the 2007 movie Vel, also starring Suriya, was being screened. To recall, the Vanniyars had recently issued a legal notice against the makers of Jai Bhim, where they have demanded Rs. 5 crore in damages along with a public apology.

Film industry has come out to defend team 'Jai Bhim'

In his response to the allegations, the Soorarai Pottru star had clarified, although the film is based on a real incident, the characters, names, and events were entirely fictional. The industry has, for the most part, supported the actor and the venture, which is doing extremely well. "No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing," tweeted director Vetri Maaran.

Meanwhile, Suriya expressed 'heartfelt thanks' for all the support