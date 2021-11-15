'Jai Bhim' topples 'Soorarai Pottru' to become Suriya's highest-rated movie

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 15, 2021, 01:20 pm

'Jai Bhim' is bringing in massive acclaim for Suriya; the film is now his best-rated work on IMDb

Tamil superstar Suriya had hit it big with his 2020 venture, Soorarai Pottru. The drama action flick had made it to the "IMDb Top 1000" list back in May with a rating of 9.1/10 on IMDb (Internet Movie Database). Although it still maintains the impressive score, Suriya's latest offering, Jai Bhim, has toppled the Sudha Kongara-directorial to become Suriya's best-rated venture on the platform.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Although Indian cinema has a massive reach and a big market, critical acclamation often evades big-budget movies. And, the art films, made for the select few, do not reach the masses. When the recent "IMDb Top 1000" list was published, no other Indian movie, except for Soorarai Pottru, had made it to the top 50. Thus any Indian movie doing well must be appreciated.

Numbers

'Jai Bhim' boasts a rating of 9.6 currently

According to the official page of Jai Bhim on IMDb, the film currently boasts a magnificent rating of 9.6/10. Also, this rating is not based on preliminary voting as over 92K viewers have voted on the site. The actor's second-best-rated endeavor is Soorarai Pottru (9.1) with a whopping 97K votes. Then we have Suriya's Vaaranam Aayiram (8.2) with only 12K votes supporting the score.

Analysis

So where does 'Jai Bhim' stand on global ratings?

Suriya's career aside, the social movie is one of the highest-rated Indian movies on IMDb. So, what is its standing on the global scale? Well, it currently transcends all the best movies but the number of votes for the top 10 movies is a lot more than Jai Bhim. For example, The Shawshank Redemption has a 9.3 rating but with over 2.5 million votes.

Film

The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month, Jai Bhim spoke about the ordeal of tribal people in our country with a focus on one case of false accusation and custodial harassment. We wrote in our review that the Tha Se Gnanavel directorial makes viewers question their day-to-day conduct as it gave a strong message of discrimination and prejudice. Don't miss this gem.