Actor Vidyut Jammwal's hostage drama Sanak: Hope Under Siege will make its debut on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on October 15. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film also stars Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia, and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others. It is backed by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios. It is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

We shot 'Sanak' under most difficult circumstances of COVID-19: Shah

Sanak is billed as an action-packed film with an "emotional journey" which chronicles the story of a hospital under siege. Shah said he is thrilled that the film will be released on the streaming platform on Dussehra. "I am very happy to announce the date of Sanak, which we shot under the most difficult circumstances of COVID-19," Shah said.

It is the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal

"The sole purpose of putting all the effort was to keep entertaining people and again, as usual, we have tried to take the action a notch higher than the Commando series. I believe that we have achieved it," Shah said. Notably, Sanak: Hope Under Siege marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.

Hope to get lots of love from the audience: Shah

"It's a hostage drama, a genre that has not been explored to its full potential. It would be interesting to see all the action and drama unfold in a hospital under a siege," Shah said. "I'm very excited to share this date and looking forward to the film releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Hopefully, we will get lots of love from the audience," Shah added.

Jammwal is currently filming for 'Khuda Haafiz 2'

Jammwal is currently shooting for Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha, a sequel to his 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The sequel is backed by Panorama Studios and directed by Faruk Kabir. "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha chronicles a couple's journey amid the challenges of societal pressure after they've traversed over a huge turmoil," Jammwal had earlier said.

Jammwal to also work with Hollywood production firm

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Jammwal has also signed to work with production firm Wonder Street, which has international clients like Dolph Lundgren and Tony Jaa. Taking his action performing talents abroad, he will be working with the firm's partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder.