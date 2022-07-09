Entertainment

Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sees thunderous box office response

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 09, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Here's how 'Thor 4' is performing at the worldwide box office. (Photo credit: Twitter/@thorofficial)

The much-awaited superhero film to come from Marvel's stable, Thor: Love and Thunder was released on Thursday in India. Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth returned for his fourth solo Marvel film as the God of Thunder alongside actors Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale. Let's take a look at how the film is performing at the worldwide box office.

Why does this story matter?

Thor: Love and Thunder was the next highly-anticipated film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film marked Portman's return to the MCU after Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

After the blockbuster film Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi returned to the director's chair for this one.

Thor 4 also marked Christian Bale's MCU debut.

Collections 'Thor 4' crossed $100M globally

The Asgardian God's film has already raked in Rs. 30cr from the domestic box office. It was released early in some territories whereas some markets received the film on Friday (July 8). Irrespective of the staggered release, the film has successfully crossed $100M globally. Previously, Thor 3 had collected Rs. 8cr nett on its opening day from the Indian box office.

It has become fifth biggest Hollywood opener in India

As per Koimoi, Thor: Love and Thunder is the fifth biggest Hollywood film to open in India after it grossed Rs. 18.60cr on Day 1. Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing film in India followed by SpiderMan, Avengers: Infinity War, and Doctor Strange 2.

Film saw 39% drop in collections

As per BoxOfficeIndia.com, "The two-day collections of the film are good at Rs.30 crore nett." However, the film reportedly witnessed a 39% drop in collections and grossed Rs. 11.50cr on Friday. The report further informed that a 25-30% drop was expected but given that the drop is above 35%, the film will have to do better in the coming days.

Total worldwide gross was $120M

Deadline reported that the film had grossed $48.6M over the course of the first two days which included around $4M from the Indian market. The film's Friday earnings in North America stood at $70M, including $29M from Thursday's paid previews, bringing its worldwide tally to $120M. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to cross $250M over the weekend.