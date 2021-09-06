Marvel's 'Eternals' to release on November 5 in India

'Eternals' is the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four

Marvel Studios' much-awaited epic action-adventure film Eternals is set to release in India on November 5, the makers announced on Monday. Directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, the superhero film is about the titular group who has been living on earth for the past 7,000 years. Eternals is the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four.

Cast

Here is the starry and diverse cast of the film

The movie features a starry and diverse cast of Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. The movie also stars Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

Story

Eternals have been sent to earth to fight the Deviants

Created by cosmic beings called Celestials, the Eternals have been sent to the earth to safeguard the planet from their evil counterparts called the Deviants. Eternals will release in the country in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Zhao has penned the film's screenplay along with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Matthew K Firpo.

Trailer

The film's final trailer released on August 19

The final trailer of the upcoming superhero ensemble movie was released on August 19. Unlike the previous teasers, the recent one which is a nearly three-minute clip explained the mission of the Eternals, when is the story set, and most importantly, why these extremely powerful beings did not interfere with any kind of war before.