'Eternals' final trailer reveals why these superheroes didn't stop Thanos

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 06:12 pm

Marvel Studios dropped the final trailer for its upcoming superhero ensemble movie Eternals today and we are thoroughly excited! Unlike the previous teasers, the recent one explains the mission of the Eternals, when is the story set, and most importantly, why these extremely powerful beings did not interfere with any war before. Here's the trailer breakdown and all the possibilities in store for us.

Avengers might have caused the upcoming catastrophe called 'emergence'

The nearly three-minute clip opens with Salma Hayek's Ajak arriving at what could be Ikaris's (Richard Madden) hut on earth. Believed to be the Eternals' spiritual leader, Ajak tells Ikaris how people of this planet (namely the Avengers) brought back half of the population, five years after Thanos erased them. This act apparently set "emergence" in motion, which will lead to an all-ending catastrophe.

Eternals came here 7,000 years ago but never interfered since

Hence, we understand the film is set after the time heist was executed, but it will most likely go ahead and back in time, as we are dealing with eternal beings here. Sersi (Gemma Chan) tells Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) they came to earth 7,000 years ago to save humans from Deviants. And there was a reason why they never reappeared, until now.

The OG gang has seven days to save the planet

Apparently, someone told the Eternals not to interfere in human conflicts until it involved Deviants. A Celestial might be this someone and we'll find out more about that in the movie. But for now, we know the OG gang must defeat the reemerged Deviants and they've got seven days to do that (which could be a reference to the seven days of Creation).

Angelina Jolie's Thena finally has more verbal presence

Angelina Jolie's Thena has more verbal presence here and we meet the rest of the team: Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Druig (Barry Keoghan). The best line from the trailer has to be Phastos's, "You know what's never saved the planet? Your sarcasm." We can't wait to get more of his sass.

'Eternals' is coming to theaters on November 5

What can be understood from the trailer is that Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao's artistic expression has received a magnificent boost from Marvel's production. The third movie of Phase-4 comes to theaters on November 5. Our COVID-19 condition will tell if it'll be released here.