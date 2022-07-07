Entertainment

'Thor: Love and Thunder': When, where to watch on OTT?

Jul 07, 2022

'Thor: Love and Thunder' released in India on July 7. (Photo credit: Twitter/@chrishemsworth)

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest offering Thor: Love and Thunder is set for worldwide release on Friday (July 8). Fortunately for Indian fans, the wait was curtailed since it hit Indian cinemas on Thursday (July 7). It has opened to rave reviews from staunch Marvel admirers. But when will we get to witness the God of Thunder from our homes on OTT? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film of the titular hero essayed by Chris Hemsworth.

It marks Natalie Portman's MCU return after Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

It's also Taika Waititi's comeback to the Thor franchise after the critical and commercial blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Moreover, Christian Bale made his MCU debut with the film and is playing Gorr the God Butcher.

Information 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will possibly hit OTT next month

With the film registering successful advance openings and multiple shows lined up one after the other, it is expected to have a glorious theatrical run. Notably, MCU's last outing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was also greeted with a thunderous response. Since Marvel films generally follow a 45-day formula, Thor 4 is expected to drop on Disney+/Disney+ Hotstar (India) around August end.

Details All you need to know about 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

The film is reportedly set after the events that transpired in Avengers: Endgame and chronicles Thor's quest for self-discovery. Apart from the aforementioned actors, it also stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, and Russell Crowe, among others. Waititi earlier described it as, "It's like we asked a bunch of six-year-olds what they wanted in a movie, and we just said 'yes' to everything."

Upcoming titles Looking at some phase 4 titles of MCU

Marvel's Phase 4 has multiple riveting titles. This includes Tatiana Maslany-led She-Hulk, which will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on August 17. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 11 in the US, so we can expect it to arrive in Indian theaters the same day or a day prior. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will hit the streamer in December 2022.