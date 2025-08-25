'Rise & Fall': Ashneer Grover turns host in power-driven show 

Amazon MX Player has released the much-anticipated promo for its upcoming unscripted reality show, Rise & Fall. The series promises a mix of drama, strategy, and raw emotion. It will premiere on September 6, 2025, and stream for free on Amazon MX Player across various platforms, including mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video , Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.

Host's perspective Ashneer Grover on making his hosting debut Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who will be making his hosting debut with this show, expressed his excitement. He said, "Rise & Fall is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide." "Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have nots brings a never experienced before dimension to reality shows in India."

Show structure Promo highlights the intense power struggle between the 2 groups The promo highlights the division between the Rulers, who live in luxury in a penthouse, and the Workers, who survive in a basic basement. The tagline reads: "16 contestants. Two worlds. One ultimate power struggle." Expect broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking reversals where "those below rise and those above fall."

Contestant insights Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma share their thoughts on show The promo also features some of the 16 celebrity contestants. Actor Arjun Bijlani said, "I've hosted, I've acted, but nothing prepares you for a show like this." Dancer Dhanashree Verma added, "The contrast between the Rulers and Workers is so striking. As someone who's built her journey step by step, I connected instantly with the hustler spirit." Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda and actor Kubbra Sait also shared their thoughts on the show, with Sharda noting the unique challenges the format presents.