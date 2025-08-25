Who is 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Kunickaa Sadanand? Details
Kunickaa Sadanand, a familiar face from classics like Hum Saath Saath Hai and TV's Swabhimaan, is back in the spotlight as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19.
The new season kicked off with Salman Khan hosting, and Sadanand brings her decades of acting experience—over 100 films—to the mix.
She's also produced projects and spent time working as a social activist.
From acting to law: Sadanand's journey
Off-screen, Sadanand's personal journey has seen its share of ups and downs, including two marriages and a private relationship with singer Kumar Sanu that didn't last.
Beyond entertainment, she made a big switch to law and now works as an advocate.
On Bigg Boss 19, her life experiences have already sparked some memorable moments—like her heated debate with Baseer Ali—making her one to watch this season alongside other well-known names like Amaal Mallik.