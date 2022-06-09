Entertainment

Anupam Kher shares Mahima Chaudhry's battle with breast cancer

Anupam Kher calls Mahima Chaudhry his hero.

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry recently opened up about her battle against breast cancer. On Thursday, veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is currently working on a project with the Pardes star, shared her journey via a clip shared on Instagram. In the video, Chaudhry recalled moments when she discovered the diagnosis and detailed her journey since then. Read on.

Post Kher called Chaudhry his 'hero'

Sharing the video on his official Instagram handle, Kher penned down a heartfelt note for Chaudhry. He wrote that her "attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world" and also called her his "hero." Kher asked fans and followers to send her prayers and best wishes, and asked directors and producers to "tap on her brilliance."

Information Actor told Kher about diagnosis for this reason

In the 7:30-minute-long video, Chaudhry is heard saying, "Surprisingly, ever since I lost my hair, I have been getting a lot of calls for shows, web series. And I was like, 'Oh my god, why now? I don't even have hair.'" She revealed that she told Kher about her diagnosis because she couldn't "lie" to him and even broke down while narrating her ordeal.

Diagnosis She found out during annual check-up, had no symptoms

She mentioned she didn't have any symptoms and found out about having cancer when she went for her annual check-up. "They said you have to get a chemotherapy (done), and I started crying," she recalled. Chaudhry added that she hadn't shared the news with her family at first because everyone is terrified of the word "cancer" and because her parents are "vulnerable."

Bond Chaudhry had called Kher 'a hero' in old post

In April, the actor shared a happy picture along with Kher. In the caption, she wrote, "Then a HERO Comes along I'm blessed. And off to a great start this new year with the star of the century @anupampkher love you (sic)." On the work front, Chaudhry was last seen in the film Dark Chocolate in 2016. We wish her a healthy recovery.