Who is Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha's alleged boyfriend?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 09, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

All you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha's alleged boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

Bollywood is abuzz with rumors that actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are not only dating but also on the precipice of tying the knot. The whole issue started with Iqbal's belated birthday post for Sinha on Monday, which had an "I love you" in his caption. Interestingly, Sinha replied by saying, "I love you too," making fans go gaga. So, who is Iqbal?

Context Why does this story matter?

Days after the post was shared, rumors started mounting on social media about Sinha's relationship status.

Some even went on to report that the duo will get married soon.

However, the Rowdy Rathore star put an end to the wedding speculations on Wednesday with an Instagram post.

So, it looks like we need to wait longer to know more about their relationship!

Details Iqbal's father, Salman Khan are childhood friends

Reportedly, Iqbal belongs to a jeweler family. He is the son of superstar Salman Khan's childhood friend Iqbal Ratansi. Iqbal's sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist, who has several biggies from Bollywood as her clients. Not only this, he finished his schooling with Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Iqbal made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with the film Notebook, opposite Pranutan Bahal.

Information Iqbal got involved in dating rumors previously too

Iqbal's connection with the Khans doesn't end here. Besides acting, he has served as an assistant director to Sohail Khan for Jai Ho (2014). He will soon be seen playing an important role in Double XL, which also stars Sinha and Huma Qureshi. In the past, it was rumored that he dated actors Deeksha Seth (Vedam) and Sana Saeed (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai).

Update Did Sinha friendzone Iqbal in her recent post?

Meanwhile, Sinha dropped a post on Instagram on Thursday hinting that her relationship with Iqbal is nothing more than friendship. She shared a bunch of pictures while wishing her friends on National Best Friend Day. And one of these featured Iqbal. So, let's wait for the duo to formally announce their relationship status before jumping to any conclusions.