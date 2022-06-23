Entertainment

Get to know Maneesh K Goyal, Priyanka Chopra's business partner

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 23, 2022, 06:39 pm 3 min read

Get to know Maneesh K Goyal. (Photo credit: Instagram/@maneeshkgoyal)

Recently actor Priyanka Chopra announced her new homeware line in the US—SONA Home. While this marked another feat in her entrepreneurial journey, it also marked another collaboration with her business partner Maneesh K Goyal. They have also collaborated in founding the SONA restaurant in New York City in 2021 which serves authentic Indian cuisines. Read on for an introduction to Goyal.

Context Why does this story matter?

Goyal and Chopra's collaboration was cemented when they co-founded the SONA restaurant in NYC which reflected the elegance of India in the American landscape.

When it comes to new ventures, the duo pretty much share the same train of thought which acts as a strong foundation for their successful partnerships.

In addition to the ventures with PeeCee, Goyal also has his individual successful ventures.

Inspiration Goyal was inspired by his father's entrepreneurial journey

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Goyal told Pinkvilla that his father started the first Indian restaurant—India House—in Texas. "For 10 years, I went to India House very often and I really found, in many ways, my identity in that restaurant. I've always wanted to follow in his footsteps and do what he did but, in my way, and in my city, New York City."

Dream He knew he wanted to open Indian restaurant

Goyal, a self-acclaimed "insatiable people-person," was determined to open the next great restaurant in NYC which had to be Indian given his roots. He spoke to Chopra about the concept and once she, her mother Madhu Chopra, and her husband Nick Jonas tried the food, they were sold! The menu at SONA brings includes unique combinations like crab puri with caviar and so on.

Ventures Goyal and his love for food, entertainment

Goyal ventured into the event marketing industry with little-to-no contacts or experience and founded one of the best creative agencies, MKG. In October 2021, he founded the iconic cocktail joint Temple Bar. His love for entertaining and hosting led him to SONA. "We both love hosting. It's a very Indian thing. Our tables only get larger with more people," the Citadel actor said once.

Abode Goyal resides in a luxurious Manhattan loft with his husband

Currently, CEO of Pineapple Co., Goyal resides in a swanky loft in Manhattan, New York City, with his husband Andrew Wingrove. Their luxurious loft, overlooking the Empire State Building and their family-friendly "salad toss-offs," has been covered by Wall Street Journal and more. Following his love for hosting, his home is often open to his friends like PeeCee and Anne Hathaway, among many others.