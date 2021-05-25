BBMAs: Priyanka Chopra draws flak over wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Priyanka Chopra was asked why would she associate with the problematic label

The Billboard Music Awards or BBMAs were held in Los Angeles yesterday, as an in-person event, with many fashionable hit-and-miss moments. Nick Jonas, the host, was accompanied by wife Priyanka Chopra, who slew the red carpet in a sheer nude dress by Dolce & Gabbana. But that has upset many netizens, since the Italian fashion brand has often indulged in sexism, racism and homophobia.

Netizens criticized the actress for associating with the brand

After turning heads at the event, Chopra posted some pictures on her social media, and many Instagram users criticized her for choosing such a 'problematic' label. One read, "Not Dolce and Goddamn Gabbana," while another user wrote, "Bestie, we love you but not the D*olce." Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account that often calls out celebrities for imitation or appropriations, also bashed the actress.

Diet Sabya called out Chopra's stylist too

The popular Instagram page shared Chopra's look and wrote on their Story, "Not Pri wearing a dress by the very problematic, racist and homophobic Dolce and Gabbana." Commenting on the stylist, they wrote, "Styled by @luxurylaw, so the disappointment is astronomical." For the unversed, stylist Law Roach, a frequent collaborator of Chopra, is known for his social activism, which makes his association ironical.

Why is Dolce & Gabbana getting so much heat

Chopra is yet to respond to the criticism. Now coming to the label that has its fair share of controversies, which is why it is getting so much heat. Take this for an example: Their 2013 Spring collection carried racist imagery, mocking Black women, while in 2015, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce spoke against gay parenting and adoption. Gabbana even called Selena Gomez "ugly."

Their problematic conduct even cost them a Shanghai show

Not just that, in 2018, the brand also had to cancel a show in Shanghai, after alleged chats between Gabbana and fashion-writer Michaela Phuong were exposed by Diet Sabya's global branch, Diet Prada. The conversation was about a campaign, posted by D&G, which depicted an Asian woman struggling to eat Italian food with chopsticks. The designer went on to call China "dirty" and "smelling."