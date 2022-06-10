Entertainment

'Om: The Battle Within' trailer: Get ready for heavy-duty action

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 10, 2022, 02:18 pm 2 min read

And, the trailer for the upcoming actioner Om: The Battle Within is here! Featuring a never-seen-before all muscles and frowns avatar of lead star Aditya Roy Kapur, the trailer promises a lot of action, massive explosions, and a twisted backstory that needs solving. Directed by Kapil Verma, the pure action drama is headed for a July 1 theatrical release. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Despite having the looks and the acting talent, Roy Kapur is yet to find a rock-hard footing in the industry as an A-class Bollywood star.

By challenging the action genre, he's looking for this footing in Om.

This year has been tough for Hindi mainstream cinema. Will Om become the fourth Bollywood hit of 2022 (after Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)?

Trailer We get elements of hidden identity, memory loss, and mystery

In the nearly three-minute clip, we get a look at para commando officer Om (Roy Kapur), the incident because of which he lost his memories and "the biggest mission" of his life. Om's father turns out to be nuclear scientist Dev Rathore (Jackie Shroff) who is alleged to have betrayed the nation somehow. Now, Om must save his father and prove him innocent.

Anticipation Action lovers likely to absolutely love the film

We also get a good look at Sanjana Sanghi's superspy avatar. While she does get a few action shots, the film is solely about Om's massive strength and patriotism. Giving a solid challenge to Marvel's Captain America, Om pulls down a helicopter and crashes it with his bare hands! So, we can safely assume, action lovers are going to love the upcoming production.

Information Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj to have meaty roles

Apart from those already mentioned, the Hindi film will also star Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj, and Prachee Shah. Going by trailer, there will be a lot of mind-bending thriller elements in the film. But all we hope for is a decent story to support all the heavy-duty action. Om: The Battle Within has been produced by ZEE Studios, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan.