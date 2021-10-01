'Majnu' song review: Peppy, foot-tapping number, visuals seem overdone occasionally

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 04:00 pm

'Majnu' is scorching music charts right now

Majnu, the latest track voiced by twin sisters Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, and Mellow D, has dropped on YouTube and audiences are liking it. Starring the dashing sibling duo Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam, for the first time together, the 3:29-minute-long song is peppy. While it does give a glam feel, the visuals in the video seem over the top sometimes. Here's our review.

Observation

Kakar sisters' glamorous entry leaves the Nigams stunned

The music video starts with a helicopter shot of a college and the Kakar twins making a glamorous entry in a blue car. The Nigams are seen sitting on their Royal Enfield bikes and their eyes fall upon the two girls and they are instantly attracted to them. The video will impress the young audience because of its colorful sets, apart from decent performances.

Details

The Rish and Mellow D's composition isn't extraordinary

Trending at number 19 on YouTube Music, the song been composed and written by The Rish and Mellow D. Its foot-tapping music gives a party vibe, but when it comes to the lyrics and story, both aren't extraordinary. While the track doesn't make much sense, the musical instruments used in the song somewhat have an effect and make one groove to its tunes.

Songs

Sneha Shetty Kohli's directorial manages to keep audience engaged

Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, the visuals of this offbeat modern song manages to keep the audience engaged until the end. Ever since its release yesterday, the song has garnered a stunning more than 20 lakh views. Over all, the melodious voice of the sisters and acting skills of the Nigam brothers balance the song and magically hide its flaws.

Conclusion

Visuals rescue the song from its cheap catchphrases

The song is soothing to the ears, but its lyrics, which emphasize millennials' love affairs, sound pretty normal and at times cheap. A catchphrase like Majnu ban ke ghum raha hain sounds noisy and yet the song manages to pull off because of its captivating visuals and the dance performances of the actors. Verdict: Song (3 stars) and lyrical video (3.5 stars).