'Stranger Things': Iron Maiden, Metallica respond to Eddie's mind-blowing sequence
The season finale of Stranger Things Season 4 definitely gave us one of the biggest highlights from both Volume 1 and 2. And, that was Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) insane guitar performance in the Upside Down, which was widely appreciated by fans. Not just that, even the legendary rock band Iron Maiden approved of Munson's taste in music! Here's what it said. *Spoilers ahead*
- In Chapter 8 from Volume 2, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), one of the characters from the famous Hawkins group, is seen to be under Vecna's (the demon) trance.
- The only way to bring her back is to play her favorite song, triggering her mind to think of her memories and fight the spell.
- But what does Nancy listen to? What can qualify as music?
Back in Nancy's room, her friends rummage around looking for cassettes and Robin (Maya Hawke) anxiously shouts, "Madonna, Blondie, Bowie, Beatles? Music! We need music!" Munson (Quinn) then snatches an Iron Maiden cassette and screams, "This is music!" Responding to the subtle mention of the band, Iron Maiden's official Twitter account responded with approval of Munson's statement. They wrote, "We're with you, Eddie! (sic)"
Hilarious 😂 this scene eddie 🤣 pic.twitter.com/61nuQbeczF— MARTINᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Janga_sashi) July 5, 2022
The Upside Down, a place dreaded by everyone, turns into Munson's private concert space in the episode! In an attempt to distract Vecna's flesh-eating bats, Munson slams out a guitar solo of the iconic band Metallica's famous song Master of Puppets. Metallica's official Instagram page, too, showered appreciation by sharing Munson's video and called it an "incredible honor" to be part of the show.
i’d like to see a demo bat try to take my eyes off this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/4CjgJChw9f— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 2, 2022
Quinn earlier told The LA Times the creators, the Duffer Brothers, had only asked if he could play the guitar and he said yes. "They sent the script over and I kind of imploded and went to go buy a guitar as soon as I could and started practicing," Quinn said. Meanwhile, Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to release sometime in 2024.