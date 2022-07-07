Entertainment

'Stranger Things': Iron Maiden, Metallica respond to Eddie's mind-blowing sequence

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 07, 2022, 03:38 pm 2 min read

Eddie Munson's 'Stranger Things' sequence gets acknowledged by Iron Maiden, Metallica. (Photo credit: Netflix/@Stranger_Things)

The season finale of Stranger Things Season 4 definitely gave us one of the biggest highlights from both Volume 1 and 2. And, that was Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) insane guitar performance in the Upside Down, which was widely appreciated by fans. Not just that, even the legendary rock band Iron Maiden approved of Munson's taste in music! Here's what it said. *Spoilers ahead*

Context Why does this story matter?

In Chapter 8 from Volume 2, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), one of the characters from the famous Hawkins group, is seen to be under Vecna's (the demon) trance.

The only way to bring her back is to play her favorite song, triggering her mind to think of her memories and fight the spell.

But what does Nancy listen to? What can qualify as music?

Tweet 'This is music!'

Back in Nancy's room, her friends rummage around looking for cassettes and Robin (Maya Hawke) anxiously shouts, "Madonna, Blondie, Bowie, Beatles? Music! We need music!" Munson (Quinn) then snatches an Iron Maiden cassette and screams, "This is music!" Responding to the subtle mention of the band, Iron Maiden's official Twitter account responded with approval of Munson's statement. They wrote, "We're with you, Eddie! (sic)"

Twitter Post Watch the scene and band's response here

Hilarious 😂 this scene eddie 🤣 pic.twitter.com/61nuQbeczF — MARTINᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Janga_sashi) July 5, 2022

Performance Iconic metal band Metallica acknowledged Munson's performance

The Upside Down, a place dreaded by everyone, turns into Munson's private concert space in the episode! In an attempt to distract Vecna's flesh-eating bats, Munson slams out a guitar solo of the iconic band Metallica's famous song Master of Puppets. Metallica's official Instagram page, too, showered appreciation by sharing Munson's video and called it an "incredible honor" to be part of the show.

Twitter Post Watch Munson's Upside Down performance here

i’d like to see a demo bat try to take my eyes off this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/4CjgJChw9f — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 2, 2022

Quote Here's what Quinn had to say about his popular sequence

Quinn earlier told The LA Times the creators, the Duffer Brothers, had only asked if he could play the guitar and he said yes. "They sent the script over and I kind of imploded and went to go buy a guitar as soon as I could and started practicing," Quinn said. Meanwhile, Season 5 of Stranger Things is expected to release sometime in 2024.