Is Elon Musk fearing death after veiled threat from Russia?

Written by Mudit Dube May 09, 2022, 11:34 am 2 min read

Elon Musk has secured $7.1bn from 19 investors to finance part of the $44bn Twitter deal

Elon Musk has whipped up a storm with his latest tweet talking about his death under "mysterious circumstances." "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya (sic)," the world's richest man tweeted, causing a buzz on the microblogging platform. The alarming post comes right after another tweet that suggested the Tesla CEO may be facing threats from Russia for helping Ukraine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Musk has never shied away from confronting his opponents. When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, he was one of the very first to support Ukraine.

He not only offered Starlink terminals to Ukraine for satellite internet connection but also challenged Vladimir Putin to single combat.

Hence, his latest tweets are rather disturbing considering the potential threats he may be facing.

Veiled threat 'Musk will be held accountable for supporting fascist forces'

Musk has also tweeted a picture with Russian text, claiming it was shared by Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, with the Russian media. As per the translation of the text shared by Musk, he is "involved in the supply of fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications" and for this, he "will be held accountable like an adult."

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Serious or joking? Musk's 'mysterious death' tweet follows Rogozin's veiled threat

After sharing Rogozin's text to the Russian media, Musk tweeted: "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya (sic)." He also took a jibe at the "Protected" status of Rogozin's Twitter account by saying, "Seriously, how tough are you really if (you) can't even handle 280 chars (characters) of criticism!?" Musk's tweet met with varied responses, ranging from jokes to solidarity.

If that happens can I have Twitter — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 9, 2022

Responses Musk's mother did not find the tweet funny

While some were able to take Musk's tweet in a funny and humorous tone, his mother Maye Musk was not amused. She quote retweeted Musk's "If I die under mysterious circumstances..." tweet and said, "That's not funny." Musk soon responded to his mother's tweet by saying, "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive."

Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022