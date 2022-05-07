Bengaluru-based Wakefit announces 30-minute 'Right to Nap' for employees
Bengaluru-based Wakefit Solutions has been in the business of sleep for six years. The company has now taken things up a notch by introducing what they call the "Right to Nap." Wakefit recently took to Twitter to announce a 30-minute power nap for all its employees on workdays. Its employees can take a cat nap between 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm every day.
- Most of us have only imagined taking a short nap on a workday, especially after a hectic morning and a filling lunch. But it hardly ever or never happens.
- As they say, the show must go on. Well, not anymore. Not at least at Wakefit Solutions. This Bengaluru-based start-up is about to create havoc by introducing a 30-minute official nap time.
- Employers, take note!
The "Right to Nap" of Wakefit employees was first announced via an internal e-mail by the company's co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda. Accordingly, from 2:00-2:30 pm, employees can take a quick nap. The employees' calendar will be blocked during this 30-minute window dubbed the "Official Nap Time." The company is also working on creating nap pods and quiet rooms to provide a "perfect nap environment."
A power nap or a cat nap is a short sleep that takes place before the deep sleep. The term was coined by James Maas, a social psychologist at Cornell University. It is intended to quickly revitalize the sleeper.
Research by NASA showed that power naps improved their pilots' performance by 34% and alertness by 54%. NASA recommends a short nap between 10-20 minutes. In a 2021 study from China, power nappers performed better on cognitive tests, memory, and verbal fluency. A cat nap also has the potential to reverse the impact of a night of poor sleep.
The ideal duration of a power nap is 20 to 30 minutes. The longer the nap, the higher the chances of the sleeper falling into a deep sleep or slow-wave sleep (SWS). This may lead to the person waking up groggy due to sleep inertia.