Entertainment

A detailed guide to Netflix's 'Stranger Things' for beginners

A detailed guide to Netflix's 'Stranger Things' for beginners

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 18, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

Your guide to 'Stranger Things.' (Photo credit: Netflix)

What started off as a series about kids cycling around and solving mysteries has evolved into an explosive global phenomenon within no time. Netflix's Stranger Things has a sweet way of warping you into its murky town of Hawkins where some trouble is always around the corner. If you're unaware of the series, first of all, why? And second, we've got you covered.

Plot What's a normal day like in Hawkins?

Hawkins follows a typical day-to-day lifestyle where a gang of friends often get together to play Dungeons and Dragons. That's until one of the friends, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) goes missing. Byers's mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) set out to find him while his friends conduct their own investigation that leads them to a strange girl, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Decoding What is the Upside Down?

You have probably heard this a couple of times so, here goes. The Upside Down is essentially a gateway to an alternate dimension full of supernatural beings that are after something. The series is yet to reveal what the creatures seek. The Upside Down is home to everything dark and terrifying where creatures reside and look for a way to enter the real world.

Information Who is Eleven?

Eleven (Brown) aka Jane was taken away from her birth mother and admitted into Hawkins Laboratory by Dr. Brenner. He conducts experiments on children using hallucinogenic drugs to manifest superhuman abilities. Eleven was one such subject who broke free from the lab and met a gang of friends. She tries to live a normal life while occasionally using her abilities to fight supernatural creatures.

Brief What's happening in the current season?

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 landed on Netflix on May 27. We met the gang once again, although they're much older than before and in different phases of life. The gravity of their troubles increased, too, as a bigger, more evil force Vecna is on the loose. In Volume 2 (premiering on July 1) we'll find out if the gang manages to defeat Vecna.

Cast Meet the cast of 'Stranger Things'

In addition to the exceptional storytelling and visuals, Stranger Things is also known for its perfect cast. The series also features Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink). Besides them, many other characters play key roles throughout the series.