'Only Murders in the Building' S2: When, where to watch?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 25, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 is coming next week!

The acclaimed comedy crime Hulu series Only Murders in the Building is returning with its second season on Tuesday (June 28). While the first season won several accolades, including People's Choice Awards and Golden Globes nominations, there is a lot riding on the sophomore season. With a few days left for the premiere, here's everything about the show's OTT release, possible plot, and more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hulu Original brought forth a unique lead trio and a unique concept.

It had two old men/former celebrities (Steven Martin and Martin Short) and a young (fashion icon) woman (Selena Gomez) solving a murder that happened in their high-class building.

While the trio has nothing in common, their love for true-crime podcasts brings them in.

Martin is also the co-creator alongside John Hoffman.

Plot What will happen in Season 2?

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger where the building's board president, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) is found dead in Mabel's (Gomez) apartment. What's more, Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) discover Mabel (Gomez) with blood on her hands at the place of the incident, and all three are taken into custody. Now the trio will have to decide between laying low and solving the next murder.

Twitter Post Catch the trailer here

OTT Where to watch it in India?

As Only Murders... will land on Hulu, subscribers of the streaming service in the US would be able to enjoy the second season from Tuesday. But Hulu isn't available in India. Reportedly, the show will come to Disney+ Hotstar for viewers in India but there aren't any confirmations or details about the premiere date out. Notably, the first season is currently streaming on Hotstar.

Information How many episodes are there? When will they premiere?

Like last season, there are going to be 10 episodes this time. According to IMDb, the first two episodes of Season 2—titled Persons of Interest and Framed—will be released on Tuesday (June 28). Thereafter, one episode will get dropped weekly, on Tuesdays, with the finale premiering on August 23. With early reviews coming in, the show is currently 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes!