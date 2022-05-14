Entertainment

'Beast' to 'Puzhu': 5 films for your weekend OTT watchlist

'Beast' to 'Puzhu': 5 films for your weekend OTT watchlist

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 14, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Here are latest films that you can watch on OTT platforms this weekend

This week, several new films have arrived on various OTT platforms and we have got you covered. From Vijay's much hyped-up Beast to Mammootty starrer Puzhu, here are five new films that you can enjoy this weekend. While some are debuting digitally this week, others are getting directly premiered on streaming services. Dive right in and take a look.

#1 'Beast' on Netflix

It has been just a month since the theatrical premiere of Vijay's Beast and it has already arrived on Netflix. The film had hit the theaters on April 13 but could not perform well because of the rampage that Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 was on at the box office. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the fun actioner has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

#2 'The Matrix Resurrections' on Amazon Prime Video

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the popular Matrix franchise, started streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video on May 12. Starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the titular roles, the film's theatrical premiere took place in India on December 22, 2021. Other than English, the film is available in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

#3 'Sneakerella' on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar released Sneakerella, a modern take on the classic Cinderella tale, on May 13. According to the makers, the film, set in New York City's sneaker culture, will reverse the roles of the lead characters. Directed and produced by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, Sneakerella has a host of talents on board, including Lexi Underwood and Chosen Jacobs as the leads.

#4 'The Kashmir Files' on ZEE5

Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files arrived on ZEE5 on May 13 after much theatrical fanfare. The film, which received rave reviews, will be available in four languages: Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Based on interviews of first-generation victims, The Kashmir Files revolves around the sufferings endured by the Pandit community in Kashmir, which eventually led to their exodus in 1990.

#5 'Puzhu' on SonyLIV

Mammootty's Puzhu received its direct-to-digital release on May 13 on the SonyLIV platform. While theaters across the country have started to function normally, it still remains unknown why the megastar opted for a digital premiere. Nevertheless, the film directed by Ratheena PT is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's production label Wayfarer Films and has Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vasudev Sajeesh Marar, and Appunni Sasi in key roles.