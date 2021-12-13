Entertainment Our Sethurama Iyer aka Mammootty has started shooting 'CBI 5'

Published on Dec 13, 2021, 04:35 pm

Mammootty is back as the CBI sleuth Sethurama Iyer

It's no news that the film series that gave us our favorite CBI sleuth Sethurama Iyer has got a fifth part. The latest update is that Malayalam superstar Mammootty has joined the sets and he has also shared a video of the same. Further, Jagathy Sreekumar has joined th cast. The film has already hit the floors in Kochi and shooting is underway.

Importance Why does this story matter?

The first three CBI films till now have done super business, but the fourth part didn't receive that much love. So the stakes are pretty high for the fifth part, as director K Madhu would want to replicate the mammoth success as seen by the first three parts. Also, the Thiru-Kochi born star returning as Iyer is anyway an exciting news. So, let's see!

Details Team is not allowing any visitor, media personnel on sets

As per several reports, the team behind the film is not allowing any visitor or media personnel to enter the sets since they want to keep the entire plot under wraps. News has it that only the 70-year-old has read the full script and knows the climax of this film. They are even refraining from sharing photos from the location or sets.

Personal Mammootty be playing a senior, retired cop this time?

Our guess is that makers might portray Iyer as a counsellor to the agency or a retired cop called back to solve yet another mystery case, most probably a murder in this part of the CBI film series, which had started way back in 1988.

Information Film's title announcement might happen this month end?

Reports further said that CBI 5 is not the official title of the movie and that the makers are already holding meetings to discuss this and other details like release date, teaser announcement, etc. The title may get announced in the last week of this month, means this year too. Along with Mammootty, Mukesh and Saikumar return as well from the original cast.

Update Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music in part five

Just recently, the veteran actor posted his video of joining the sets. The signature background score of the CBI series, which was composed by Shyam, was retained in the clip. Jakes Bejoy will be the music director for this version, reports said. Apart from this, Mammootty has also finished filming Lijo Jose Pellissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which stars Ramya Pandian (Cokku With Comali).