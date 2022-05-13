Entertainment

Sohail Khan, wife Seema file for divorce after 24 years

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 13, 2022, 07:48 pm 2 min read

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage

After 24 years of marriage, actor/producer Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Khan reportedly filed for divorce on Friday. The duo is yet to officially announce the news. Apparently, the two were spotted outside a family court in Mumbai, after which they left in separate vehicles, as per ETimes. The report also added that the two have decided to call it off amicably.

Report Here's what source from family court said

"Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly toward each other," a source from the family court told ETimes. The couple was reportedly present on the fourth floor of the court premises where they appeared in front of Judge Maqdoom. The judge is expected to complete the verification procedure of their divorce.

Relationship They lived separately in 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

The couple got married back in 1998 and have two children, Nirvaan and Yohan. Rumors of their rocky marriage and a potential divorce were always in the air though. They were seen living apart on the show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The kids would shuttle between the houses and the show too supported the rumors of them not living together.

Information This is what fashion designer had said about her marriage

"It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meander and go into different directions," Khan (whose maiden surname is Sachdev) had revealed on the show. "I make no apologies about it because we're happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not [in] a conventional marriage but we are a family." To them, she said, their kids mattered the most.

Details Couple will continue to co-parent their children

This isn't the first time that one of the Khan brothers has filed for a divorce. Before Khan and Sachdev, his older brother Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora went the same path in 2017. Khan and Arora are co-parenting their son Arhaan, who is currently abroad to pursue his studies. As for the couple in question, they also will continue to co-parent their children.