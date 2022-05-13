Entertainment

'Puzhu' review: Intense narrative aided by brilliant Mammootty and Parvathy

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 13, 2022

Mammootty-led 'Puzhu' hit SonyLIV on Friday

The promos of Mammootty's most recent outing Puzhu had amped up our curiosity. And wait has been worthwhile. Puzhu revolves around a social theme, which of late, is often being spoken about. If you had your expectations raised after watching the teaser and the trailer, you would be pleasantly surprised to know that the film does more than live up to that. We review.

Story What is the film all about?

Mammootty's Kuttan is a retired police officer and a sadistic father who treats his son Kichu (Vasudev Sajeesh Marar) like a captive. He watches his son's every move and dictates how should he brush his teeth or whether he should call a tomato a vegetable or a fruit. Every time Kuttan says, "Good evening, Kichu," you would feel a gripping sense in your throat.

Observation Paranoid Kuttan tackles his haunting past AND present

But Puzhu isn't just a family drama. We won't reveal the other tone of the film, as it would spoil your film-watching experience. But to give you a gist, Kuttan's past haunts him and he senses that someone is plotting to murder him. He gets paranoid and doubts everyone including his son and his sister (Parvathy) who married a man from an oppressed community.

Performance Parvathy, Appunni Sasi stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Mammootty

Not to mention, Mammootty the actor stands out. Mammukka's minute nuances breathe life into Kuttan. He neatly delivers the conflicting emotions that he endures in trying to find out who he actually is. He is supported by a galaxy of talents like Parvathy. The brilliant Appunni Sasi deserves a special mention as he elegantly shoulders a heavy role, standing tall with the megastar.

Verdict 'Puzhu' is a must-watch for all it has to offer

Director Ratheena has to be lauded for the stylized narrative. Puzhu is a deliberately slow-cooked meal, and you will relish every bit of it. The intersection of mythology in a modern-day story, rhetorical insertion of stage plays, and the darker color palette—everything is thematic. Verdict: The SonyLIV offering bags 4/5 stars (If not for the predictable climax, we would have gone with 5/5 stars).