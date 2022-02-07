Entertainment

'CBI 5': Kannada actor/director Harish Raj to play 'wicked businessman'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Feb 07, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Directed by K Madhu, 'CBI 5' has Mammootty in the main role

Has Mammootty-led CBI 5 got its main antagonist? Kannada actor and director Harish Raj will be seen in the role of a "wicked businessman" in this highly anticipated investigative drama. A media report states that Raj is currently in Kochi shooting for the film. Meanwhile, Mammootty, who plays the people's favorite CBI sleuth Sethurama Iyer, had hit the sets last year in December.

Context Why does the story matter?

All the CBI films have done super business, except the fourth part.

So the stakes are pretty high for the fifth edition, as director K Madhu would want to replicate the mammoth success seen by the first three installments.

And this is where adding Raj to the cast looks like a good move as he has proved his track record in negative roles.

Quote 'Looking forward to interacting with Mammootty sir'

Talking of his portion, Raj told The Times Of India that his character's name is Sam. "I play Sam, a wicked businessman who is ready to go to any extent to make a profit. I don a beard to sport a rugged look. I am looking forward to interacting with Mammootty sir who is the Superstar of the South Indian film industry," he added.

Quote There is plenty of discussion around my character: Raj

"There is plenty of discussion around my character which takes the story forward and which made me accept the project," Raj said, adding, "I enjoy doing such characters which require different mannerisms. I think Malayalam filmgoers love me in negative characters."

Details Team not allowing visitors, media personnel on sets

The team attached to CBI 5 is maintaining top secrecy around the film. That's why there are hardly any photos or videos from the sets. Visitors or media personnel have been barred from entering the sets since they intend keep the entire plot under wraps. Only Mammootty knows the climax of this film and also has read its full script, said reports.

Update What else we know of 'CBI 5'?

Though Jakes Bejoy will compose its music, the signature background score of the CBI franchise, originally composed by Shyam, might be retained in the film. Besides Mammootty, Mukesh and Saikumar return as well from the original cast. Apart from this movie, Mammootty also has Puzhu in pipeline. Its trailer, released last month, indicated he might play a toxic/abusive father figure in it.