Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott welcome baby number 2, possibly a boy

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 07, 2022, 10:12 am 2 min read

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have become parents for the second time

Cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second child into the world along with boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott. She took to Instagram on Monday to share an image of the newborn baby's hand, thereby announcing their birth. No name or sex was mentioned in the post. The couple already shares a daughter Stormi, who turned four on February 1 this year. Congratulations!

Details The child was born on February 2, as per post

The black and white picture featured an adult hand holding the arms of the baby, a tactic celebrities use to safeguard the face of their newborn. The caption noted the date 2/2/22, meaning the child was born on February 2. Although Jenner didn't mention the name or the sex of the child, the blue heart emoji in the caption suggests it is a boy.

Comments Sister Kourtney welcomed Jenner to 'Mommy of two life'

Many entertainment and fashion industry insiders and family members left lovely comments to congratulate the parents. Jenner's older sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "Mommy of two life," while their mother Kris Jenner commented: "Angel Pie." Scott did not post anything on his social media handles but he commented a string of heart emoticons on the 24-year-old's post.

History Couple announced back in September second baby was coming

Back in September last year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum had revealed she was expecting a second baby by posting a sweet video online. In the 90-second-long clip, Jenner was seen holding up a positive pregnancy test, followed by her close ones receiving the news. We also saw Jenner hear the baby's heartbeat through an ultrasound by the end of the video.

History Scott and Jenner have been together post their 2019 split

The beauty mogul had shared glimpses from her baby shower last month, where we saw Jenner sporting a white full-sleeve dress and an adorable baby bump. Reports of the Goosebumps crooner dating the reality star began in 2017, after which they welcomed Stormi. They did suffer from a mild hiccup in 2019 when they took "a break" but have emerged stronger than ever.