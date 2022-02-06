Entertainment

Why did Lata Mangeshkar think her legacy won't mean much?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 06, 2022, 08:07 pm 2 min read

Lata Mangeshkar was unsure about being remembered by future generations (Photo credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multi-organ failure on Sunday at 92. Dubbed the "Nightingale of India," she was one of the greatest singers India has seen. With a career spanning nearly eight decades, she had been part of several historical moments. Yet, when asked about her legacy, Mangeshkar once expressed doubts about whether it would mean much to future generations. Find out why.

Interview 'Nowadays, young people's attention span is very limited'

This conversation took place during Mangeshkar's interview with Firstpost in late-2021. When the interviewer—veteran journalist Subhash K Jha—asked about her thoughts on her glowing legacy, she was as pragmatic as ever. "Nowadays, young people's attention span is very limited. They do not live in the past at all," Mangeshkar said. "It is the era of instant gratification. Everyone wants to live for the moment."

Visionary She believed 'no one is indispensable' in this world

A firm believer of "no one is indispensable" and "the world lives on," the Satyam Shivam Sundaram singer had also opined that her legacy would end up being of lesser value to people of upcoming generations. "I doubt my legacy will mean as much to future generations as they do to people like you," she had told Jha, during the interview.

Spirit An optimist, Mangeshkar never felt 'weighed down by troubles'

Apart from calling a spade a spade, Mangeshkar was extremely hopeful and positive in her outlook. "I've never been weighed down by my troubles," the Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai singer had said. Even when she was struggling to support her family at 13 and even when she went "hungry for the entire day," she said that there was "only hope in my heart."

Recent Mangeshkar's last rites were held on Sunday evening

Following her demise, Maharashtra's government announced Mangeshkar will be laid to rest at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, with full state honors. PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and various Bollywood celebrities paid their respects at the funeral Sunday. Notably, Mangeshkar used to say she felt young even at 92 and millions of her admirers will remember her for this exuberant stance. Rest in power!