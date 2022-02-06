Entertainment

#RIPLataMangeshkar: India's Nightingale laid to rest with full state honors

#RIPLataMangeshkar: India's Nightingale laid to rest with full state honors

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 06, 2022, 06:30 pm 3 min read

The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar were held on Sunday evening

Millions of fans across the world were left mourning the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday. Her last rites were held with full state honors at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Her family members, along with Bollywood celebrities and top political leaders, were in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also flown to Mumbai to attend the funeral. Here's more.

Funeral BMC accorded Shivaji Park temporary status of cremation ground

The police offered a salami as Mangeshkar's mortal remains left her Peddar Road residence. The funeral began after the cortege arrived at Shivaji Park at 5:40pm. Anticipating a huge crowd and due to PM Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's attendance, the BMC accorded Shivaji Park a temporary cremation ground status. The same was done for Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray's cremation in 2012.

Information Maharashtra announced public holiday on Monday to mourn loss

Citing central government sources, media portals reported that two-day mourning will be observed nationwide as a sign of respect. The Maharashtra government announced a public holiday on Monday to mourn the loss. Some other states (West Bengal and Karnataka) declared half-day holidays and state mourning.

Information PM Modi flew to Mumbai to attend Mangeshkar's last rites

As soon as the news of Mangeshkar's demise surfaced, PM Modi took to Twitter to express his grief. Thereafter, the prime minister announced he will be flying to Mumbai to attend the last rites of the iconic singer. Further, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had deferred the release of its manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as a mark of respect.

Bollywood pays tributes Bollywood celebrities paid respects to Mangeshkar at her residence

The mortal remains of the legend were brought to her Peddar Road residence, Prabhu Kunj, from Breach Candy Hospital at around 1:00pm. Thereafter, several Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, and Amitabh Bachchan reached her house to pay their respects. Shraddha Kapoor, a distant relative of Mangeshkar, was also spotted at Prabhu Kunj. Notably, Kapoor had visited Mangeshkar at the hospital on Saturday.

Twitter Post Bachchan seen visiting Prabhu Kunj to pay respects to Mangeshkar

#WATCH Amitabh Bachchan arrives to pay last respects to singer Lata Mangeshkar at her 'Prabhukunj' residence in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/BKzJflbLpX — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Health condition Mangeshkar was suffering from COVID-19, succumbed to multi-organ failure

To recall, the 92-year-old singer had been admitted to the hospital on January 8 after contracting COVID-19. Although her symptoms were mild initially, her condition deteriorated later and Mangeshkar had to be put on ventilator support as well. As per the doctors who treated her, the "Queen of Melody" passed away due to multi-organ failure on Sunday morning. May her soul rest in peace.