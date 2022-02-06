Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar to be accorded state funeral today in Mumbai

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 06, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral will be held with full state honors (Photo credit: Twitter/@Surbhiactress)

Marking the end of an era, legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning at 92. The Centre has announced two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of the "Nightingale of India," according to reports. Moreover, Mangeshkar's funeral will be held with full state honors at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Here are more details.

Details Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence

Mangeshkar's mortal remains would reportedly be taken from Breach Candy Hospital to her Peddar Road residence, Prabhu Kunj, at around 12:30pm. Her body would be kept there until 3:00pm so people can pay their last respects. Later, family members and well-wishers would advance toward Shivaji Park, where her last rites would be held from 4:00pm, followed by the state funeral at 6:30pm, reported ANI.

Twitter Post Here's what 'ANI' posted on Twitter

Mumbai | Mortal remains of #LataMangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Condition She succumbed to multi-organ failure, according to doctors

The "Queen of Melody" was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on January 8 after contracting COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Her health was initially reported to have marginally improved but later, she was put on a ventilator as her condition deteriorated. On Sunday, Dr. Pratit Samdani, the doctor treating her, told the media that Mangeshkar succumbed to multi-organ failure and passed away at 8:12am.

Condolences 'I am anguished beyond words,' wrote PM Modi

As soon as the news surfaced, multiple dignitaries and celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the icon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled." He added that he has spoken to her family to express his condolences.

Twitter Post Maharashtra CM called Mangeshkar's death 'end of a great era'

लता दिदींच्या जाण्यानं एका स्वर युगाचा अंत झाला, एक महान पर्व संपले. आमच्यावरचा मातृतुल्य आशीर्वाद हरपला, अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आपल्या भावना व्यक्त केल्या आहेत. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 6, 2022

Film industry AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Shabana Azmi paid their respects online

Bollywood was left mourning for a figure who ruled the film music industry for nearly 70 years. Actor Akshay Kumar wrote: "How can one forget such a voice," expressing his sincere condolences and prayers. "Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul," tweeted Anil Kapoor. Actors Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, and music composer AR Rahman also condoled her demise.