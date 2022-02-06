Entertainment

India loses her nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar no longer among us

Written by Pallabi C Samal Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 06, 2022, 09:53 am 2 min read

Rest in peace, ma'am!

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away, leaving a pall of gloom behind. She was 92. In January, she was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai, after testing positive for COVID-19. But unlike her 2019 hospitalization, she could not defeat her ailments this time and breathed her last on Sunday morning. Rest in peace, genius!

Details Was admitted with mild symptoms, but health deteriorated later

At the time of her hospitalization on January 8, the Bharat Ratna awardee had mild symptoms. Doctors were closely monitoring her situation, given her age and also the fact that she had other health issues, too. While initially her health was reported to be marginally improving, she was put on a ventilator later as her condition deteriorated. She passed away at 8:12 am.

Information Two-day national mourning in memory of Mangeshkar

In the memory of one of the greatest singers of all time, two-day national mourning will be observed, reported ANI, citing government sources. Further, the National Flag will fly at half-mast for two days as a sign of respect.

Looking back In 2019, the crooner had suffered from pneumonia

In 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to pneumonia. Her sister Usha Mangeshkar had said she had a viral infection. The crooner was discharged after 28 days then. "Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba...I have my deepest gratitude to all my well-wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked," the singer had said.

Work One of greatest singers was inactive for a while now

The legendary singer had been inactive in the professional sector for a long while. Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, a 2019 song, which was composed by Mayuresh Pai, is probably her last song to date. The number was dedicated to the Indian Army and its soldiers. Meanwhile, Dunno Y 2... Life Is a Moment (2015) was the last film Mangeshkar had sung for.

Recent Kin, well-wishers flocked the hospital to inquire about her

On Saturday, several relatives and well-wishers visited Lata Di in the hospital. These included her siblings—Asha Bhosle and Hridaynath Mangeshkar—along with actor Shraddha Kapoor and her mother. Notably, the Kapoors are distant kin of Mangeshkar. Apart from family members, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi, MNS President Raj Thackeray, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, had paid a visit.