Rajkummar-Sanya's 'HIT' gets new release date, avoids clash with 'Dhaakad'

Written by Isha Sharma Edited by Shreya Mukherjee May 13, 2022, 05:35 pm 3 min read

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra will be sharing screen space for first time in 'HIT.' (Photo credits: Twitter/@taran_adarsh)

HIT: The First Case has received a new release date! The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer will now get a July 15 release, moving away from its May 20 slot. This might have been done to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. HIT is the remake of a 2020 Telugu film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who has also helmed the Hindi version.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film joins the extensive catalog of Bollywood remakes from South Indian cinema, after the likes of Bachchhan Paandey and Jersey.

Plus, the original film had opened to rave reviews and was quite profitable at the box office.

Since both Rao and Malhotra are known for their emotive performances, it will be interesting to see if the remake surpasses the hype of the original.

Information 'HIT' avoided clash with Ranaut's 'Dhaakad'

By booking a July release, HIT will no longer compete with Ranaut's much-anticipated spy action flick which is also heading toward May 20 premiere. While no reason was mentioned, producers announced the change on social media on Friday. The official Twitter handle of Dil Raju Productions tweeted: "Hitting the theatres with HIT: The First Case, with a new release date 15th July 2022 (sic)."

Story What was original film about?

The Telugu film followed the life of a cop (Vishwak Sen) who is on a mission to investigate the whereabouts of a missing woman while simultaneously battling his traumatic past and panic attacks. It was bankrolled by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. S Manikandan had helmed the cinematography department. Speaking about the remake, Rao had earlier commented, "It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment."

Information Find more details about cast, crew

This is the first time Rao and Malhotra have been cast opposite each other. They both were a part of the anthology film Ludo but didn't have any scenes together. Details about the rest of the cast are still scarce. But, we know that Radhika Joshi, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore will be associated as producers, apart from Dil Raju.

Twitter Post 'HIT: The 2nd Case': Meanwhile, original 'HIT' universe is expanding

Future projects What else are Rao, Malhotra working on?

We had last seen Rao in the family drama Badhaai Do, opposite Bhumi Pednekar, while Malhotra impressed the audience with her performance in Netflix's Meenakshi Sundareshwar. This year, Rao is awaiting the release of Monica, O My Darling, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Bheed, and Srikanth Bolla's biopic. Meanwhile, the Pagglait actor is busy with Sam Bahadur where she will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal.