'Shaktimaan' to 'Malgudi Days': OTT platforms streaming beloved old shows

Popular television shows from the past and where to watch them.

If you can hum the title track of the iconic show Malgudi Days then you grew up in the times when "Skip Intro" was not an option. And, remember how we all used to sit through all those commercial breaks? Well, if you are induced by nostalgia and want to rewatch them, here are five old television shows and the OTT platforms streaming them.

#1 'Shaktimaan'

The superhero fever stuck us '90s kids because of glitzy red suit-clad desi superhero Shaktimaan aka Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri. If you want to take a recap of his adventures and acts to save the day, Voot is streaming the drama, Shaktimaan. The show led by Mukesh Khanna aired on DD National channel from September 1997 and ran successfully till March 2005.

#2 'Malgudi Days'

Malgudi Days, based on short stories by RK Narayan, is available on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and Voot. The first three seasons of Malgudi Days (39 episodes) directed by Shankar Nag came out on Doordarshan in 1986. Then with Kavitha Lankesh as the director, the fourth season was revived in 2004 with 15 episodes, which aired on Doordarshan in 2006.

#3 'CID'

The investigative show CID is the longest-running television series in India. With more than 1,500 episodes, the series ran for about two decades. It premiered in January 1998 and went on till October 2018. Created by BP Singh, CID is now available on MX Player. The series featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman and Aditya Srivastava as Sr Inspector Abhijeet in pivotal roles.

#4 'Byomkesh Bakshi'

Byomkesh Bakshi is a TV show based on a fictional story created by Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. It aired on Doordarshan in 1993 and went on till 1997. The Basu Chatterjee-directed series had Rajit Kapur playing detective Byomkesh Bakshi. And if you want to rewatch Bakshi going about his investigative journey, the whole series is available on Doordarshan's YouTube channel.

#5 'Mahabharat'

One of the first historical dramas that Indian viewers enjoyed was Mahabharat. The show revolved around the battle between the Pandavas and the Kauravas for the throne of Hastinapur. The original show aired on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1990. If you want to watch the series and take a trip down the nostalgic lane, it's available on ZEE5.