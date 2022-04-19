Politics

Loudspeaker row: How Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, and Kerala reacted

Loudspeaker row: How Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, and Kerala reacted

Written by Abhishek Hari Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 19, 2022, 09:44 pm 3 min read

Raj Thackeray earlier demanded Maharashtra's government to remove loudspeakers from mosques (Photo Credit: Twitter/@RajThackeray).

Various states have reacted to rising communal clashes across India and the row over the using loudspeakers at religious places sparked by MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Maharashtra's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said rules for loudspeakers will be framed soon. Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government issued orders prohibiting the installation of microphones in new places and mandating permissible limits for existing setups.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray earlier this month demanded the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques.

He had also warned of installing loudspeakers at mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa if his demand was not met.

Meanwhile, communal violence has been on the rise across India, with violent clashes reported in at least eight states during religious processions in recent weeks.

Assam, Kerala Assam and Kerala respond to the loudspeaker row

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday gave the loudspeaker controversy a new "civilizational angle." He stated anything that creates trouble for communities and especially students in a "secular state" must be shut down. Meanwhile, a new row erupted in Kerala after a signboard installed outside a temple in Kannur's Kunhimangalam stated Muslims won't be permitted to enter its premises during the Vishu festivities.

Maharashtra Maharashtra government framing guidelines, Nashik

Patil said Maharashtra's DGP Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey would soon formulate rules for the usage of loudspeakers in public places. However, the state's Nashik city on Monday had ordered all the religious institutions to obtain permission in order to use loudspeakers. Meanwhile, Thackeray also held a meeting with his party's office-bearers to decide his next strategy on the issue.

Ultimatum Thackeray's ultimatum against loudspeakers in mosques

Earlier, Thackeray had given the Maharashtra government an ultimatum until May 3 to remove loudspeakers from the mosques. On Sunday, he had urged "Hindu brothers" to "be prepared" to "give tit for tat" if loudspeakers are not taken down from mosques. Earlier in March, he also urged PM Narendra to raid mosques in Mumbai's Muslim areas, claiming the residents there were "Pakistani supporters."

Uttar Pradesh UP government is keeping a close watch on the situation

Apart from enforcing new rules on using mics, the Uttar Pradesh government also issued new directives for the police. They have been ordered to maintain a strict vigil to avoid disruptions due to religious processions. Also, leaves of all police personnel were canceled until May 4 in view of upcoming religious festivals. Aligarh authorities, meanwhile, stated no new permissions for loudspeakers will be granted.

Opposition Severe opposition to Thackeray's demand

Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Bhim Army earlier complained to the Election Commission and Maharashtra's DGP against Thackeray's call to remove loudspeakers from mosques. It demanded Thackeray be charged under IPC Section 298 for deliberately hurting religious sentiments. In a letter, Bhim Army's National Secretary, Ashok Kamble, requested the EC to also deregister Thackeray's MNS. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had termed Thackeray's demand "divisive."

Quote Congress leader's stance on loudspeaker row

"If loudspeakers are the main point of violence, then it should be banned in temples, mosques, gurdwaras, everywhere. This is only in the last eight years that a fight has started in the name of religion," said Congress leader Rashid Alvi on the loudspeaker row.