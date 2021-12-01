India Omicron: Maharashtra asked to align travel rules with central guidelines

The travel guidelines were issued in light of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant termed Omicron.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday highlighted how the Maharashtra government's travel restrictions were in "divergence" with federal guidelines. The ministry asked the state government to align its travel norms with that of the Centre to ensure uniform implementation across states and union territories. The guidelines were issued in light of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant termed Omicron.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Maharashtra government Tuesday announced fresh travel rules for international travelers due to the Omicron variant. Omicron is said to be the most heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. It is feared that the variant may be more transmissible and dangerous. Both the Centre and states are stepping up measures to curb the spread of the variant.

Details What are Maharashtra government's guidelines?

Mandatory RT-PCR testing of all international travelers, irrespective of the country of origin. Mandatory 14-day home quarantine for all international passengers, despite being tested RT-PCR negative upon arrival. Mandatory RT-PCR testing for passengers planning to undertake connecting flights after disembarking at Mumbai and further travel subject to a negative RT-PCR result. Mandatory negative RT-PCR test 48-hour before traveling for domestic passengers.

Information What are Maharashtra government's guidelines?

The guidelines also direct the immigration department to check the 15-day travel history of all foreign travelers landing in the state. It further said that action would be taken against those who furnish wrong information.

Twitter Post You can read Maharashtra government's guidelines here

#FlyAI : Intl Passengers for Maharashtra kindly note, order issued by Govt of Maharashtra require quarantine for all arriving from countries at risk RTPCR test for other countries.



— Air India (@airindiain) November 30, 2021

Centre What do the Centre's guidelines say?

In its guidelines issued on November 28, the Union Health Ministry has made post-arrival RT-PCR test mandatory for all passengers coming from "at-risk" countries. If tested negative, these passengers have to undergo home quarantine for seven days followed by a re-test on the eighth day. If found positive, the passengers will continue to be monitored and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

Information Which are 'at-risk' countries?

The "at-risk" list of countries prepared by India includes European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Italy. Other countries include South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Maharashtra 2-day window granted for 'at-risk' passengers

Initially, the Maharashtra government had announced that the new guidelines would come into force immediately. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Wednesday that a two-day window would be granted to passengers from "at-risk" countries as many fliers are already on the move. Concerns were also raised as passengers may face financial issues due to tests and quarantine.