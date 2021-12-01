India Are Indian vaccines effective against Omicron? Here's what manufacturers say

More data on the Omicron variant to ascertain COVID-19 vaccine efficacy will likely take “several weeks.”

The COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in India are reportedly waiting for "more data" on the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, to assess the efficacy of their vaccines. It is likely to take "several weeks" to ascertain whether vaccines are effective against Omicron, sources at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech, and Zydus Cadila told CNN-News18.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is feared that the Omicron variant may have the ability of immune escape, rendering vaccines ineffective. Omicron is said to be the most heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 detected so far. American vaccine-maker Moderna had said Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to be as effective against Omicron as the other variants.

COVAXIN 'High chances' that COVAXIN remains effective

There are "high chances" that COVAXIN may work against Omicron, a senior official at vaccine maker Bharat Biotech told CNN-News18. "COVAXIN was developed against the original Wuhan variant... it has shown that it can work against other variants, including Delta," the official said. New research over the new variant is also ongoing, the official added.

Covishield Need to wait and watch: SII official

It is "too early" to ascertain whether Covishield (Oxford/AstraZeneca formulation) is effective against Omicron or requires tweaking, an SII official said. We need to wait and watch for several weeks, they said. Oxford Vaccine Group Director Andrew Pollard recently told BBC the existing vaccine should work against Omicron. It will take up to three weeks to see if Omicron evades current vaccinations, Pollard said.

ZyCoV-D Closely monitoring global data: Zydus Cadila

Officials at vaccine manufacturer Zydus Cadila said they are "closely monitoring" the global data on Omicron. Its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D uses "plug and play technology," which allows the vaccine to be easily tweaked to provide protection against mutations, they said. "We need to do an easy tweaking if the situation demands it," they added.

Information Now, new vaccines could come up sooner

Meanwhile, India's top officials said the platforms and processes of developing new vaccines or tweaking existing ones are "well-oiled." Hence, a new product could be launched quickly if the requirement arises, they said.

Global What do global manufacturers say?

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel had recently said existing vaccines would be significantly less effective against Omicron. Pfizer is tailoring its mRNA vaccine to specifically target the new variant. Johnson & Johnson also said it is are "pursuing an Omicron-specific variant vaccine." Meanwhile, Sputnik-manufacturer, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said it is developing an adapted booster against Omicron.