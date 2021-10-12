Coronavirus: India reports 14K+ new cases, lowest in 224 days

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 01:12 pm

Active COVID-19 cases now account for 0.63% of the total cases in India.

India on Tuesday reported over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest single-day spike in 224 days. Active cases now account for 0.63% of the total cases in the country, while the recovery rate jumped to 98.04%, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.48%. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.39 crore; nearly 4.6 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Tuesday morning, India reported a total of 3,39,85,920 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,50,963. So far, 3,33,20,057 patients have recovered, while 2,14,900 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 14,313 new infections, 26,579 more discharges, and 181 fresh fatalities. So far, 95,89,78,049 vaccine doses have been administered.

Vaccines

India to cross 100 crore mark for vaccine doses administered

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Monday that India looks forward to crossing the 100 crore mark of vaccine doses administered nationwide. He said 73% of the eligible adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Overall, 51% of the country's total population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while over 20% has been fully vaccinated.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

49% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 1,736 new COVID-19 cases along with 3,033 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 6,996 new cases and 16,576 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 373 new cases and 611 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,303 new cases and 1,428 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 310 new cases and 994 recoveries.

Booster shots

WHO recommends booster shots for immunocompromised people

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday recommended booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people. A Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization said the boosters should be offered "as part of an extended primary series since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease."