Farmers to observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' today over Lakhimpur violence

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 10:36 am

Farmers will observe a 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' today.

Farmers protesting against the central government's three agricultural laws will observe "Shaheed Kisan Diwas" on Tuesday to pay tribute to the four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence earlier this month. The move was announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions. Violence had broken out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur on October 3, killing eight people.

Protest to take place at Lakhimpur's Tikunia area

"October 12th will be marked as Shaheed Kisan Diwas all over India on SKM's call. Tomorrow, the antim ardaas of the martyrs of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre will take place in Tikunia at Sahebjada Inter College," the SKM said in a statement on Monday. Tens of thousands of farmers are expected to join the prayer meet, the body said.

SKM urges people to light candles outside houses

The SKM has appealed to farmers' organizations and people across the country to organize prayer meetings followed by candlelight vigils in the evening. It requested people to light five candles outside their houses at 8 pm today.

Farmers mourning the killing of four farmers, local reporter

Farmers are mourning the killing of four farmers and local journalist Raman Kashyap who were among the eight fatalities during the October 3 violence. The others were members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They were allegedly thrashed to death by the mob. A case of murder has been filed against Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in connection with the violence.

Minister's son arrested on Saturday; sent to police custody

Mishra was arrested on Saturday after being interrogated for nearly 12 hours. A local court then remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the UP Police had sought his police custody which the force has been granted until October 15. Meanwhile, farmers' unions and Opposition leaders have been demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra, the junior Home Minister.

Farmers have been protesting since last year

The Lakhimpur violence marked the deadliest turn in the ongoing farmers' agitation which began late last year. Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders to protest against the new agricultural laws. They are demanding a complete withdrawal of the laws and multiple rounds of discussions between them and the government have failed to end the deadlock.