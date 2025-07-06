This Bengaluru-based company wants to raise ₹3,000cr via IPO

Bengaluru-based Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, one of India's leading makers of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) . The company is looking to raise ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) . The move comes as part of its strategy to significantly reduce debt.

Offering structure A look at the IPO The proposed IPO will include a fresh issuance of equity stocks worth ₹2,143.9 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹856.1 crore, by promoters Manjunatha Donthi Venkatarathnaiah and Shubha Manjunatha Donthi. Emmvee Photovoltaic may also raise up to ₹428.8 crore in a pre-IPO round, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue in its IPO accordingly.

Fund allocation IPO proceeds to be used for debt reduction Emmvee Photovoltaic plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue mainly to reduce its debt by ₹1,607.9 crore. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. As of June 14, the company's consolidated outstanding borrowings stood at ₹2,709.7 crore, according to DRHP.