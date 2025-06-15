What's the story

Hero FinCorp, the financial services arm of Hero MotoCorp, has successfully raised ₹260 crore in a pre-IPO placement round.

The funding has led to a revision in the fresh issue size from ₹2,100 crore to ₹1,840 crore.

This revised figure is part of a larger initial public offering (IPO) that now totals ₹3,408 crore.