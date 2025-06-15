Hero FinCorp secures ₹260cr pre-IPO, revises fresh issue size
What's the story
Hero FinCorp, the financial services arm of Hero MotoCorp, has successfully raised ₹260 crore in a pre-IPO placement round.
The funding has led to a revision in the fresh issue size from ₹2,100 crore to ₹1,840 crore.
This revised figure is part of a larger initial public offering (IPO) that now totals ₹3,408 crore.
Investor details
Revised IPO size includes ₹1,568 crore OFS
The revised IPO size also includes a ₹1,568 crore offer-for-sale (OFS) by existing investors.
The companies selling shares in this OFS are AHVF II Holdings Singapore II Pte. Ltd, Apis Growth II (Hibiscus) Pte. Ltd, Link Investment Trust (through Vikas Srivastava), and Otter Ltd.
On June 5, Hero FinCorp signed investment agreements with 12 investors during the pre-IPO round.
Share allocation
18.57 lakh shares allotted at ₹1,400 per share
Hero FinCorp allotted 18.57 lakh shares at ₹1,400 per share on June 13. The company raised ₹259.99 crore through this exercise.
Major beneficiaries included Shahi Exports (₹69 crore), RVG Jatropha Plantation (₹50 crore), Mohan Exports (₹25 crore), and AP Properties (₹22 crore).
Other participants in the round were Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Paramount Products, Tiger Laser Pte., Virender Uppal, Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Renu Sehgal Trust, Yugal Chit Fund, and LC Hercules (Cayman).
Regulatory approval
Hero FinCorp received SEBI's nod in May
In May, Hero FinCorp received the green light from the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to float its IPO.
The proceeds from this fresh issue will be used to bolster the company's capital for future funding requirements related to lending activities.
As of March 2024, Hero FinCorp had assets under management (AUM) of ₹51,821 crore, with retail and MSME loan verticals contributing 65% and 21%, respectively.