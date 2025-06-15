What's the story

The recent crash of Air India﻿'s AI-171 (Boeing 787 Dreamliner) in Ahmedabad is likely to lead to a hike in aviation insurance premiums.

Experts predict that the incident, along with other global aviation losses, could result in a 5-10% increase in premiums for major airlines.

The rise is expected as global reinsurers are likely to reprice risks following these incidents.