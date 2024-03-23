Next Article

Hero Maestro featured an all-LED lighting setup

Hero MotoCorp patents Maestro scooter's replacement in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:26 pm Mar 23, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Hero MotoCorp, the global leader in two-wheeler production, has secured a patent for a fresh scooter design. This development is a key component of the firm's extensive plan to roll out a series of new scooters. Despite dominating the motorcycle market, the brand has been lagging in the scooter sector. The recently patented vehicle could potentially succeed the Maestro model, which was withdrawn from Hero's official website due to underwhelming sales.

Maestro discontinued

Why new model is being introduced?

Despite numerous upgrades, the Maestro has been the least popular product in the company's lineup. In January 2024, only 376 units were sold domestically and 260 units overseas. This led to the company discontinuing the scooter and removing it from its official website. However, the Maestro was appreciated for its practicality due to its larger size. The newly patented design seems to be a successor for this discontinued model.

Looks

It will boast a modern design

The patent images depict a large and practical scooter reminiscent of the Maestro. The design is contemporary and superior to that of the Maestro, integrating premium elements. These include an advanced LED headlight, sleek LED turn signals, a large split-type seat, minimal body creases, and a substantial grabrail among other features. The flat floorboard and roomy seat are expected to be major selling points in terms of practicality.

Specifications

Anticipated features, specifications, and rivals

The new scooter is likely to feature a fully digital instrument panel with Bluetooth and navigation capabilities, LED taillights, 'XTEC' connected technology, ample under-seat storage, USB charging ports, apron storage for convenience, and an external fuel filler. The powertrain is expected to be the same 125cc, single-cylinder engine as the Maestro and Destini. The scooter will go head-to-head with Suzuki Access, Honda Activa 125, and TVS Jupiter 125 in terms of price and features.