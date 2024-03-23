Next Article

The upcoming TVS Ronin SCR will roll on rugged wire-spoked wheels

TVS secures patent for new off-road-focused Ronin SCR in India

By Pradnesh Naik 03:04 pm Mar 23, 202403:04 pm

What's the story TVS Motor Company, a major bikemaker, has secured a patent for an updated version of its Ronin, the SCR, in India. This move comes on the heels of the company's expansion into fresh markets with the original model, which debuted in mid-2022. The newly patented Ronin SCR is being developed as an off-road-centric machine, featuring significant design alterations while retaining the capable 220cc engine from the standard version.

Concept showcased

TVS unveiled the patented SCR bike at MotoSoul 2023

At the TVS MotoSoul 2023 event, the company joined forces with esteemed custom motorcycle builders to exhibit four custom bikes, including the patented Ronin SCR. The design of this model was conceived by the TVS Design Team and is the only one among the four to be patented by the company. This move aligns with a growing market demand for ADVs and scramblers.

Rivals

The scrambler will rival models from Hero and Honda

Despite the original Ronin's lackluster sales performance, TVS is determined to change this narrative with the off-road variant. Upon its release, the Ronin SCR is anticipated to go head-to-head with forthcoming models like the Hero MotoCorp's Xpulse 210 and Honda's CB350X. The patented design of this motorcycle was unveiled at the TVS MotoSoul 2023 event, signaling its impending market entry.

Looks

RONIN SCR to undergo significant design modifications

The new Ronin SCR will keep the fuel tank and engine of its predecessor but introduce substantial modifications in other parts. The circular headlight and T-shaped LED DRL will be swapped out for a sleek Colosseum Laser Tech LED. Other custom features would include rugged body panels, a leather-wrapped single-piece seat, and a large luggage rack, suggesting its aptness for long-haul travel.

Engine

Performance and features

The standard Ronin comes with a 220cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 19hp of power and 17.55Nm of torque. These specifications are anticipated to be carried over to the new model. With a 1,490mm wheelbase, the bike is expected to provide excellent straight-line stability and cross-wind protection. The bike will also include features like a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, SMS notifications, and more.