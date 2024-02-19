Both bikes roll on 17-inch designer alloy wheels

How Hero Mavrick 440 farest against Bajaj Dominar 400

By Pradnesh Naik Feb 19, 2024

What's the story Hero MotoCorp, India's largest bikemaker, has introduced its most powerful motorcycle, the Mavrick 440, with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The roadster aims to disrupt the sub-500cc segment on our shores, which is dominated by the likes of the Bajaj Dominar 400. However, between these two homegrown middleweight heroes, which one offers better value? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

By combining the potent 373cc engine from the KTM 390 Duke with its patented DTS-i technology, Bajaj Auto surprised the automotive segment with the Dominar 400 in December 2016. The power cruiser has held the top spot in the sub-500cc category on our shores to date. Now, Hero MotoCorp wants to claim the throne with its all-new Mavrick 440.

Design

Hero Mavrick 440 looks sportier

Hero Mavrick 440 gets a muscular fuel tank, a projector LED headlamp, split-type H-shaped DRLs, a wide handlebar, a single-piece grab rail with an optional back-stopper, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch diamond-cut wheels. Bajaj Dominar 400 flaunts a sculpted fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, always-on LED headlights, dual barrel exhaust, LED taillights, and a reverse-LCD instrument cluster with a secondary tank-mounted display.

Safety

Both get disc brakes, dual-channel ABS as standard

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Hero Mavrick 440 and Bajaj Dominar 400 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. For suspension duties, the former has telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear end, while the latter gets inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

Performance

Bajaj Dominar 400 packs more powerful engine

Powering the Mavrick 440 is a 440cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the Harley-Davidson X 440. It churns out a maximum power of 27hp and 38Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the Dominar 400 is backed by a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 39.4hp and a peak torque of 35Nm. Both mills are mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hero Mavrick 440 can be yours between Rs. 1.99 lakh and Rs. 2.24 lakh. On the other hand, the Bajaj Dominar 400 will set you back by Rs. 2.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Dominar 400 makes more sense on our shores with its muscular design, powerful engine, and better suspension setup.