Tata Nexon was the first Indian car in 2024 to ace the Global NCAP crash test

Cars with 5-star Global NCAP crash safety rating in India

By Pradnesh Naik 11:00 pm Feb 18, 202411:00 pm

What's the story Safety has become a crucial aspect of car buying decisions in India in recent years. Vehicle safety watchdog Global NCAP has been consistently urging automakers in India to push the boundaries in terms of vehicular structure and active safety features. Here's our pick of the cars available on our shores with a full five-star Global NCAP crash safety rating.

Next Article

Car #1

Tata Nexon: Starts at Rs. 8.15 lakh

Tata Nexon looks sharper with a sleek blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, sequential LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. Its spacious cabin has a minimalist dashboard, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted sunroof, touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags. The SUV draws power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine.

Car #2

Hyundai VERNA: Price begins at Rs. 11 lakh

Hyundai VERNA has a blacked-out Parametric grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a full-width DRL, connected-type LED taillamps, and 16-inch designer wheels. Its spacious cabin gets heated and ventilated seats, a switchable-type touch-based interface, a premium eight-speaker Bose audio system, an electric sunroof, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor or a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit.

Car #3

Volkswagen Virtus: Price starts at Rs. 11.56 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus features a long bonnet, projector LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a sleek chrome-lined grille, LED taillights, and 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels. The sporty five-seater cabin features leatherette upholstery, climate control, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options. The sedan is fueled by either a 1.0-liter or a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit.

Car #4

SKODA KUSHAQ: Starts at Rs. 11.89 lakh

SKODA KUSHAQ gets a muscular hood, a large butterfly grille with chrome surrounds, dual-pod LED headlights, skid plates, wrap-around taillights, and 17-inch wheels. On the inside, it features a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV is backed by a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-liter, turbocharged petrol unit.

Car #5

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price starts from Rs. 13.6 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N has a typical butch SUV design and gets projector LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, vertical LED taillamps, and dual-tone 18-inch rugged wheels. The full-size SUV's six/seven-seater cabin features a voice-controlled sunroof, a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an 8-inch infotainment panel. The rugged offroader runs on a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol unit or a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine in two tunes.