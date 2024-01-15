Tata Punch.ev to deliver 400km of range in India

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Tata Punch.ev to deliver 400km of range in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:37 pm Jan 15, 202403:37 pm

The car will cost around Rs. 12 lakh

The Tata Punch.ev is slated for a launch in India on January 17. In the latest development, the powertrain and trim details of the upcoming car have been leaked. This micro-SUV will compete with the Citroen eC3 and provide an alternative to the Tata Tigor EV. Reservations for the Punch EV have already begun, with the starting price anticipated to be around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

2/4

Variant details

The Punch.ev will be offered in two primary variants: Standard Range and Long Range, with five comprehensive trims including, Smart, Smart +, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered +. The Standard Range version will be available across all five trims, while the Long Range iteration will begin with the mid-tier Adventure trim. There will be a choice of two battery packs.

3/4

Range and battery info

The Standard Range version of the Punch.ev will come with a 25kWh battery pack and shall generate 81hp/114Nm. It will have a top speed of 110km/h and an ARAI-claimed range of 315km per charge. Meanwhile, the Long Range version will boast a 35kWh battery and 120hp/190Nm power output. It will deliver 400km of range and a peak speed of 140km/h.

4/4

What about its design?

The new Tata Punch.ev will sport a blanked-off grille, new LED headlights, a full-width LED DRL, and a new bumper. There will also be new alloy wheels, while the rear will remain mostly unchanged. Inside, the car will get five seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, and touch-based climate controls. A larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support will also be present.