By Dwaipayan Roy 01:01 pm Jan 15, 202401:01 pm

The bike now weighs 194kg

Jawa Motorcycles has launched the 2024 Jawa 350 in India. This updated model is a major revamp of the Jawa Standard, featuring a price hike of around Rs. 12,000. The most notable upgrade is the swap of the 294cc engine for a bigger 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that generates 22hp of power and 28.2Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

Revised chassis and dimensions for enhanced performance

The new Jawa 350 sports a redesigned dual-cradle chassis, leading to alterations in the bike's dimensions. Ground clearance has risen to 178mm, seat height to 802mm, and wheelbase to 1,449mm, compared to the previous model's 165mm, 765mm, and 1,368mm, respectively. Moreover, the kerb weight has increased from 182kg to 194kg. To enhance stability, the company has opted for wider tires - a 100/90 section in the front and a 130/80 section at the rear, while maintaining the 18-17-inch diameter.

Subtle design changes and new paint scheme

Although the overall stance and silhouette of the Jawa 350 remain akin to its predecessor, subtle design tweaks make it look more robust. The tires are bulkier, both fenders are more prominent, and the seat boasts thicker foam. Additionally, Jawa has introduced a new Mystique Orange paint option alongside the existing Maroon and Black shades.

Pricing and rivals

In India, the 2024 Jawa 350 carries a price tag of Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle continues to take on rivals such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, and the Honda H'ness CB350.

