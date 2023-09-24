How Ducati Scrambler 2G fares against Triumph Speed Twin 900

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 12:59 pm 3 min read

Ducati Scrambler 2G rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has introduced the second-generation Scrambler range in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available in three variants: Icon, Nightshift, and Full Throttle. At that price point, it aims to take down the reigning champion in the retro-inspired middleweight segment, the Triumph Speed Twin 900. Which one offers more value on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Scrambler range from Ducati has been popular since it arrived in 2015. It is highly revered in the motorcycling community for its compact design and rider-friendly nature. However, the retro-roadster category has always been dominated by the British marque Triumph Motorcycles with its Modern Classic range. Now, the Italian bikemaker is planning to steal the crown with its second-generation Scrambler model.

Ducati Scrambler 2G looks more appealing

Ducati Scrambler 2G retains the overall quirky design philosophy of the previous generation model and gets a redesigned handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a sculpted fuel tank with tank pads, a single-piece seat, and lightweight wheels. Triumph Speed Twin 900 has a round headlamp unit with black housing, circular mirrors, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern seat, a large rear fender, dual exhausts, and wire-spoked wheels.

The Scrambler 2G gets better electronic riding aids

To ensure rider safety, both the Ducati Scrambler 2G and Triumph Speed Twin 900 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. However, the former gets a cornering function as well. The Scrambler gets inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit, while the Speed Twin has telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

The Scrambler 2G also packs a more powerful twin-cylinder engine

Powering the Ducati Scrambler 2G is a revised 803cc, twin-valve, air-and-oil-cooled engine that develops 73hp/65Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The Triumph Speed Twin 900 is backed by a 900cc, parallel-twin engine that develops 64hp of maximum power and 80Nm of peak torque. The mills are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, with a slipper and assist clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ducati Scrambler 2G ranges between Rs. 10.39 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed Twin 900 can be yours between Rs. 8.49 lakh and Rs. 8.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Scrambler 2G makes more sense on our shores with its appealing design, better electronic riding aids, and powerful twin-cylinder engine.

